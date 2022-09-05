(Ashland) -- A showdown between two top three teams in Class C-1 goes down Friday night when Ashland-Greenwood hosts Aurora.
Friday's battle between the Omaha World-Herald No. 1 (Aurora) and No. 3 (Ashland-Greenwood) teams is the latest tough test in the Bluejays' season-opening gauntlet that already features a win over defending state champion Columbus Lakeview and No. 9 Wahoo.
"We're feeling really good," Ashland-Greenwood Coach Ryan Thompson told KMA Sports. "We were excited about our schedule. We like where we're at. We definitely have some things to work on, but it's been good so far."
Their schedule to start the season allowed the Bluejays to learn about their squad, which should help them in the long run.
"We have a team that's going to compete for four quarters," Thompson said. "They trust each other. We felt we returned a good core. I like the feel of our team. They're very motivated to get better. It's been a fun few weeks."
Ashland-Greenwood returned plenty of last year's production from a team that posted an undefeated regular season before bowing out in the state quarterfinals.
"We faced a lot of adversity last year," Thompson said. "Our kids stuck together. They stored that and dwelled upon that for the future. They understand there's going to be adversity in every game, and we're going to fight for it."
Junior quarterback Dane Jacobsen has commanded the Bluejays offense to success in the first two games. Jacobsen has thrown for 183 yards and two scores.
"The game has slowed down (for him)," Thompson said. "He was thrust into that spot last year. He's so calm we can give him the full playbook."
Nathan Upton and Drake Zimmerman lead Ashland-Greenwood's rushing attack. Upton has 241 yards and a touchdown, and Zimmerman has carried the rock 14 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns.
"It starts up front," Thompson said. "We have three returning lineman. We feel that the group is a cohesive unit. We brought our entire backfield back. I think they complement each other well. It's been neat to see our team grow in the backfield."
Jaxson Hamm, Braxton Buck, Luke Lambert, Ben Harris, Landon Sobota and Tobin Engelhard have paved the way for Ashland-Greenwood.
Defensively, the Bluejays held a pair of state-ranked teams to only six points.
"The kids understand their role," Thompson said. "We want them to think fast and play fast. If they're in their spot, their teammates are going to be in theirs. It's a good thing to see on film."
Ashland-Greenwood's stingy defense gets another test on Friday when they face top-ranked Aurora.
The Huskies were the Class B runner-up in 2021 but moved back down to C-1.
"They're very good at what they do," Thompson said. "They have a physical, well-coached team. It's intriguing and exciting for our coaching staff and players to see where we're at in week three. We'll see what we can learn from this game."
Aurora's offense showed balance in wins over Grand Island Northwest and Boone Central with 205 rushing yards and 199 passing yards.
"They have a physical, big line," Thompson said. "And they have multiple athletes in the backfield. They stretch the defense out so much. They're going to use the whole field and make you defend it all."
The Bluejays have passed the first two tests this year. Coach Thompson hopes his team can make it a third.
"Block out the noise and understand the moment," Thompson said. "We know who we're playing. We understand the opportunity at hand. I'm not sure if we've seen a team this big for several years, so we have to adapt quickly. I like our kids' attitude and confidence. I think we'll adapt pretty quickly."
