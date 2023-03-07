(Ashland, Neb.) -- Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball is back in the Nebraska Class C1 State Tournament looking to defend its state championship from a year ago.
The Bluejays (23-2) earned themselves the No. 3 seed in the state tournament with a 71-51 rout of Winnebago in the district final.
“Our guys did a pretty good job on offense and defense,” Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs said. “Winnebago likes to play a fast-paced game and they’ve got some guys who can go one-on-one, they’re quick, athletic and they can shoot the three well, so we knew we’d kind of have our hands full on offense. We really focused in defensively and I thought we did a really good job. Offensively, we did a really good job of getting to the basket, getting out in transition and knocking down some threes.”
While the offense has come on strong in the latter of the season, Ashland-Greenwood has hung its hat on defense throughout the 2022-23 campaign, allowing just 36 points per game to opponents.
“I think our kids buy into what we do, the preparation, the film and the practice,” Mohs said. “They’ve seen the success that playing consistent defense throughout the season can give you. While the offense kinda comes and goes at times, defense can be pretty consistent. Each team that you play presents its own challenges for our defense, so we just try to lock in and take away what the other team does well and make them work for their baskets.”
Brooks Kissinger averaged just over 16 points per game through the regular season and has proven himself as Ashland-Greenwood’s most potent offensive threat.
“[Kissinger] really came on at the end of last year and had a nice state tournament for us,” Mohs said. “We knew coming back that he’d be a really good player for us. He handles the ball, creates a lot of offense. He can shoot it, drive it, he’s really good at getting to the basket and getting to the free throw line. He’s just a good overall player.”
As defending state champions, it’s natural for the Bluejays to have a target on their back. That said, Ashland-Greenwood has no plans to rest on their laurels based on the greatness of last year’s team.
“The group of kids we have has just worked really, really hard,” Mohs said. “It’s a credit to their work ethic in the summer and getting better over the course of the year, not being content saying ‘hey, we found success last year so we’re just gonna show up and win.’ We let them know that teams are gunning for us and they’ve just done an excellent job.”
Still, it stands to reason that the experience the Bluejays possess from last year’s state title run will pay dividends in the upcoming tournament.
“I think [the experience] is valuable,” Mohs said. “It’s certainly an advantage just walking into the arena, the locker rooms, the big gym feel, the crowds. When you get in that environment, they’re gonna be excited and there will be a lot of anticipation. On the flip side of that, we know what to expect. Just the confidence that we’ve been there, we know how things operate there and we know what it takes to win. That’s a big advantage.”
Ashland-Greenwood will open its quest for a second straight state championship with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 6 seed Sidney (19-6).
“Any team you’re playing at this point can beat you if you don’t play well,” Mohs said. “[Sidney is] a team that’s athletic, they can shoot the three really well and they can rebound the ball. We have to do the little things. We have to take care of the basketball and defend and rebound. Sidney, just like any other team [at state], is a good basketball team. We’ve kind of been trying to pinpoint who they have, what they do and what their strengths are.”
In spite of the high expectations and noise surrounding the Bluejays as defending champions, they’ll look to block it all out and focus on putting their best product on the floor come Wednesday when the tournament tips off.
“Our goal is usually very simple: it’s just to get better,” Mohs said. “We just wanna get better and we just wanna play one of our best games on wednesday, and then we feel like everything else will take care of itself. If we’re playing our pace, if we’re hitting shots, finishing in the lane, defending, rebounding. If we’re doing all those things, the scoreboard will take care of itself.”
No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood battles No. 6 Sidney in the Nebraska Class C1 State Quarterfinals Wednesday at 7:45 P.M. at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.
Click below to hear the full interview with Mohs.