(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball is off to a dominant 3-0 start to their season.
Coach Jacob Mohs joined Thursday’s Upon Further Review with a recap of their start and a look ahead to a very challenging slate.
“So far, so good for our season,” Mohs said. “We wanted to stay healthy and get off to a good start. That’s what’s happened so far for us.”
The Bluejays have rolled in their first three games with wins over Arlington, Louisville and Conestoga by an average of 34 points per game.
“We have a number of guys that can score the basketball,” Mohs said. “They’re coachable, they work hard and that makes it easier on me because they’re really good kids overall. We’ve kind of picked up the pace a little bit, tried to go up and down and score some points. The kids have done a really good job adapting so far this year.”
Senior Cale Jacobsen is back and healthy after tearing his ACL in the first game of his junior season.
“He’s strong and is off to a really good start,” Mohs said. “He’s one of the better returning players in the state. Probably not scoring as much as he has in the past, but he doesn’t really need to because the other guys can score the ball so well.”
Two other seniors in 6-foot-6 forward/center Max Parker and 6-foot-1 guard Evan Shepard have also been major leaders and contributors in the early going.
“(Parker) has really improved tremendously over the last couple years,” Mohs said. “He can shoot the 3 and score on the inside. (Shepard) is kind of our athletic guard that can do it all as far as shooting, driving, rebounding and defending. With those three seniors, they’re kind of leading the way.”
The schedule really picks up on Saturday when they host undefeated Milford. They also have Wahoo the following Tuesday and January meetings with Fort Calhoun and Platteview around the corner.
“(Milford is) always a very good team,” Mohs noted. “They’re always skilled, they’re always big and they’re always physical. They’re prepared and run their stuff really well. I feel like every time we play them it comes down to the final possession. They’ve kind of won those things late in the game, so we know it’s going to be a dog fight for the entire game.”
