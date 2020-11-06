(Lincoln) -- Ashland-Greenwood’s season came to a finish on Friday evening in a Class B semifinal loss to No. 1 Skutt Catholic, 25-11, 25-14, 25-12.
Skutt’s Lindsay Krause — a Nebraska recruit — had 19 kills and 12 digs to lead the way in the win.
For Ashland-Greenwood, it ends a strong season and the careers of a great senior class.
“It’s been pretty special,” Coach Megan Rossell told KMA Sports. “This is a great group of girls. A lot of the seniors have started since they were freshmen. To beat Waverly here and make it to the semifinals is pretty special.”
Carly vonRentzell had seven kills and 10 digs for the Jays (24-7) while Alexa Edmisten had a team-high 16 digs and Layne Whaley finished with 11.
“This senior class were go-getters,” Rossell added. “They love the game so much. That’s huge. They’ve put a pretty high standard for girls coming in. I’m proud of all they’ve done.”
Check out the full interview with Coach Rossell below.