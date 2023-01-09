(Ashland) -- The Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team is finally getting healthy as they begin the home stretch of the season.
The Bluejays (3-7) started to show what they can be this past Saturday in their dominant 54-26 win over Fort Calhoun.
“We are just now getting healthy,” Coach Dave Hubert told KMA Sports. “We’ve been pretty banged up all season. When you get your core players back, it helps. What we ended up doing (on Saturday), we started shooting well, and our full-court press and our defense was phenomenal. We really played well defensively and are starting to see that.”
Coach Hubert says the acceleration of the maturity of his younger players have come from having to force them into action.
“We feel pretty about what we are putting together,” he said. “This group, with our skillset, would like to push the ball a little more. We’re a little deeper than we have been, and when you have a bit more depth you can press. You can pick up the pace a little bit, and your energy level goes up. I think we’re seeing a little more of a complete team.”
One of the returning parts from injury is returning all-conference standout and junior Alivia Pike.
“She’s back and getting into her groove,” Hubert said. “As far as our conference, most teams feel they’ve got to stop her to win.”
Another standout Coach Hubert highlights is his two-year starter at point guard, Paige Comstock.
“She’s doing a really nice job,” he said. “She’s a tough kid, and we’ve got several other younger players that are developing quite well. We feel pretty good about these kids.”
The win over Fort Calhoun stopped a three-game losing streak, although those losses came to Archbishop Bergan, Auburn and Elkhorn North — teams with a combined record of 29-5. Their other losses have come to Arlington, Wahoo, Milford and Bennington. That’s a group with a combined 27-13 mark.
“On top of being injured, we’ve had a really tough schedule,” Hubert said. “So, honestly, I’m pretty proud of these kids for developing, working and staying with it. We feel pretty good about where we’re at and where we’re headed.”
Ashland-Greenwood returns to action at Platteview on Tuesday and will host Raymond Central on Friday. They have two games on the road — at Yutan and Syracuse — next week before beginning the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament the following week.
“Last year, we got to the semifinals with basically almost the same group, and that’s kind of our goal,” Hubert said. “We’re looking at that tournament as probably more of a showing of what we really have.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Hubert below.