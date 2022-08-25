(Ashland) -- A Class C-1 showdown heads to KMAland Nebraska on Friday evening when defending state champion Columbus Lakeview travels to Omaha World-Herald preseason No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood.
“We feel really good,” Ashland-Greenwood coach Ryan Thompson told KMA Sports. “We’re really confident about our team this year. We bring some core guys back, and I just feel really good how our team has come together.”
The Bluejays were 10-1 last season, dropping their first and only game of the season in the C-1 state quarterfinals, and they return plenty from that successful group.
“Up front, on both sides of the ball, we bring back three guys that we feel are going to be really good for us,” Thompson said.
Seniors Braxton Buck, Jaxson Hamm, Luke Lambert and Landon Sobota figure to move plenty of lines on both sides of the ball throughout the season, and returning quarterback Dane Jacobsen and running backs Nathan Upton and Drake Zimmerman hope to take advantage.
“It’s really nice having them back,” Thompson said. “They’re great kids. I kind of measure a team on how much fun we can have at practice, and we’re able to have quite a bit of fun at practice but still get done what we need to.”
The receivers and defensive backfield will have to be replenished, although sophomore Thomas Spears had a strong freshman year and senior Lleyton West is back after struggling with injuries last season.
“We’re going to have to piece a couple more things together to take some pressure off our run game,” Thompson added.
Ashland-Greenwood will get a chance to make a major statement on Friday with the defending champions coming in. Despite the championship pedigree, Columbus Lakeview is ranked No. 9 in Class C-1 by the OWH to open the year.
“We’re really excited for our schedule,” Thompson said. “We know every year is different and that we both lost a pretty good core group of seniors. It’ll be interesting to see how things shake out in that first half. They’re very well-coached, and they obviously know how to win. It’s a great test right out of the gate. They don’t make mistakes. If you can beat them you have earned that victory.”
As far as the in-game matchup is concerned, Coach Thompson says his team will approach it like they always do.
“I just want to see us compete, line up and communicate,” Thompson said. “Let the game kind of come to us. Don’t press. Don’t get crazy. Just let the game come to us and get those nerves out of the way.”
Kent Larsen will be in Ashland on Friday evening, providing reports during this Class C-1 showdown. Listen to AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 through midnight for all of the Week 1 coverage.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Thompson below.