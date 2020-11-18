(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood placed seven on the First Team All-District Class C1-2 on Wednesday.
The Bluejays on the first team are Lane Zimmerman (WR/DB), Matthew Schuster (RB/LB), Cale Jacobsen (ATH/DB), Braxton Buck (OG/DL), Chase Craven (OT/DE), Grant Buller (RB/OLB) and Nick Carroll (QB/DB).
Louisville's Caleb Hrabik (OL/DL), Harrison Klein (FB/DB) and Sasm Ahl (QB/DB) also picked up First Team All-District honors from C1-2.
