(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood’s seemingly annual postseason appearance gets started this Friday evening when they open their Class C1 state playoff run with a home matchup against Auburn.
The Bluejays (8-1) are in the playoffs for the 15th time in school history. It also marks their fifth in a row and 12th since 2009.
“We’re really pleased with where we’re at right now,” Ashland-Greenwood head football coach Ryan Thompson told KMA Sports. “I feel like our team consistently got better every week. I think the Aurora (loss) really helped us focus on what we needed to do and to hopefully have a shot to go as far as we can in the playoffs.”
Ashland-Greenwood fell to 2-1 with their Week 3 loss to undefeated and top-ranked Aurora, but they responded with six consecutive victories, including three over state playoff teams.
“We’re playing at high level,” Thompson admitted. “We’ve lost a couple kids (to injury), which is a bummer, but our team has really stepped up. I’m definitely proud of them and where we’re at right now.”
Junior quarterback Dane Jacobsen has guided this year’s success, throwing for 1,194 yards and 13 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions. Three players — Thomas Spears, Isaac Carson and Lleyton West — have at least 14 receptions for 177 yards and have combined for nine touchdown receptions.
Of course, the Bluejays have also stuck to their patented ground game with junior Drake Zimmerman (755 yards, 8 TD) and senior Nathan Upton (607 yards, 7 TD) leading the way in the backfield.
“Every team takes on their own persona,” Thompson said. “A lot of our characteristics carry over every year, but nothing phases this team. They’re 100% bought in and sold that each of them are going to get it done. They can trust each other. It’s been fun, and as a coaching staff, it’s been great to be along for the ride.”
One of Ashland-Greenwood’s five wins over Class C1 playoff teams came in Week 4 at Auburn, 40-0. After drawing the No. 4 seed in the class, the Bluejays will again meet the Bulldogs (6-3), but this time it will be at home.
“You win six games, and you’re doing things right,” Thompson said of Auburn. “It’s always hard to beat a team twice. We’ve had some great games over the years with Auburn, and we know we’re going to get the best out of them and can’t overlook anything because of an earlier season game. I think our kids will be dialed in.”
Auburn was also on a similar late-season run before bumping up against Nebraska City and falling in a shocking 10-0 loss to finish out the regular season.
“They have athletes all over the field,” Thompson said. “They’re very well-coached, and I know it’s going be a little amped up with that playoff feel. We’re excited for the test and the challenge this upcoming Friday.”
The early-season matchup between the two teams was just a 7-0 score at halftime before Ashland-Greenwood exploded for 26 in the third period. Jacobsen found success through the air with 172 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Spears for eight completions, 123 yards and two touchdowns.
“We had to overcome a lot of adversity in that game,” Thompson said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a lot of times throughout that game with some penalties, some untimely dropped balls and turnovers. They kind of make you adjust to their aggressiveness, and I think we can lean on the fact that we were able to fight through it. We’ve been on the other end where a team has beaten us, and then we played them right away in the playoffs. It’s a different feel. We know we’re going to get the best out of Auburn, and we have to withstand the adversity, regroup and fight through together.”
Kent Larsen will have reports from Ashland on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of the playoff coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to 11:00 on Friday.
Check out the complete interview with Coach Thompson below.