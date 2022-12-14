(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood senior outfielder Keely Geise wasn’t sure if she wanted to play softball at the next level. However, a trip to Bellevue changed that for her.
“I actually was kind of doubting if I wanted to play softball,” Giese admitted. “That was something that was surprising to me because I’ve played it my entire life and always thought it would be an easy choice. I was doubting myself a little bit, but then when I went on the tour to Bellevue it was kind of a no-brainer.”
Geise, who later committed to Bellevue, proved to be a key player for Ashland-Greenwood’s changing of the culture and their successes over the last several years. She hopes to have the same kind of impact with the Bruins.
“I think the biggest factor (in choosing Bellevue) was how much they care about their softball team,” Geise said. “They do a lot for their softball team and put a lot of money and effort into making all the softball players happy. The teachers and everybody there want us to succeed not only in our sport but also in academics. Academics is a big part of my life and something I’ve always wanted to succeed in. Having that academic backup was a big factor for me.”
The speedy lefty outfielder hit .321 in her senior season with three triples, two doubles and 14 RBI and was a team captain for the Bluejays this past fall.
“(My parents) have always encouraged me in everything that I’ve done and wanted what was best for me,” Geise said. “I think, too, with the new coaching staff my junior year was a big game changer for me. We had two new assistant coaches come on, and they really kind of changed the aspect of the game and showed me for the first time coaches who really care. With (Head Coach Morgan Zahnow) stepping up, she did a lot for me, and so did the assistant coaches, to put me in this spot for the next level.”
Listen to much more with Geise on her decision to play softball at Bellevue in the audio file below.