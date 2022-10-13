(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood (6-1) is set for a showdown with Roncalli Catholic (6-1) for the Class C1 District 1 title Friday.
The Bluejays have some momentum coming into the pivotal matchup after emerging victorious 31-21 in a road test against Boys Town (3-4).
"Playing up there in Omaha is always tough, and I thought our kids handled it really well and faced a lot of adversity," Ashland-Greenwood Head Coach Ryan Thompson told KMA Sports. "It almost felt like a first round playoff matchup with the physicality, the pace of the game, and the talent that was on the field."
Ashland-Greenwood presented their typical balanced attack totaling 387 yards, with junior quarterback Dane Jacobsen completing 72% of his passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns.
"Dane is just a calm character, he takes everything in stride and nothing really seems to phase him," said Thompson. "He just makes great decisions on the football field... and it's nice to have him back there when you need someone to calm our team down."
Thompson has totaled over 1,000 yards this season with 11 touchdowns to just one interception. He's also dished it out to 12 different receivers, with sophomore wideout Thomas Spears leading the way with 294 yards and five scores.
Meanwhile, junior Drake Zimmerman and senior Nathan Upton continued their strong season from the backfield combining for 173 yards and a score.
"Nate brings some special skills -- he has great burst and great instinctiveness inside the tackles, and then top end speed, he's pretty good there too," said Thompson. "Drake is probably okay with the physical nature a little bit more, but if he can get to the outside he shows a really good burst as well."
Both Zimmerman and Upton have found the end zone six times on the ground and racked up 482 and 487 yards, respectively.
On the defensive side, the Blue Jays gave up their largest point total of the season but are still averaging just 10 points allowed per game. They've also pitched shutouts to Wahoo, Audubon, and Concordia. Junior linebacker Logan Sobota has emerged as the leader on defense with 45 tackles, five of which were for loss after Senior Luke Lambert went down earlier this season with an ACL injury.
"Sobota seems to be around the ball a lot," said Thompson. "But he did get kind of banged up last week against Boys Town."
The Blue Jays have also gotten strong performances from senior Jaxson Hamm, who has totaled 36 tackles and five tackles for loss, and Spears with 33 tackles and an interception, while senior Lleyton West and junior Jaden Wilsey lead the team with two sacks each.
However, Thompson says his defense will be tested this Friday against Roncalli Catholic and their junior quarterback Brady Mcgill who has totaled 1,283 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
"They're very athletic and it starts with their passing game and their quarterback who is great at decision making and throws a beautiful ball," said Thompson. "Very rarely is he throwing a ball up for grabs -- it's either his player is able to catch it or not at all."
The Crimson Pride have also picked up the run game lately and has totaled 800 yards, including 230 from Mcgill and four touchdowns. Particularly, Thompson says they will need to eliminate the big plays.
"We want to make them earn their yards and their points," said Thompson. "Not that we want them to score on us, but if it takes them eight, 10, or 12 plays, then we're going to live with that because we're able to eliminate that big play that they've been so accustomed to do."
Kenny Larabee will have updates from Ashland Friday on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA 960 and KMA FM 99.1. You can hear the full interview with Head Coach Ryan Thompson below.