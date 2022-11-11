Thomas Spears, Ashland-Greenwood.jpg

Thomas Spears, Ashland-Greenwood

(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood football had a district-best seven first-team selections on the Class C-1 District 1 All-District Team.

Those honors went to Braxton Buck (OL), Jaxson Hamm (LB), Logan Sobota (LB), Dane Jacobsen (QB), Drake Zimmerman (RB), Landon Sobota (DL) and Thomas Spears (DB). 

Luke Lambert (DL), Nathan Upton (RB), Lleyton West (WR), Isaac Carson (WR), Ben Harris (OL) and Jayden Wilsey (OL) were honorable mentions. 

View the full team below. 

Download PDF 2022 C1-1 Football All District.xlsx - Sheet1.pdf

PREVIOUS 2022 KMALAND POSTSEASON AWARDS 

Missouri Class 3 District 16 Volleyball

Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball

Missouri River Conference Volleyball

Corner Conference Volleyball

275 Conference Volleyball & Football

Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball

Class 8-Player District 10 Football

Class 2A District 8 Football

Midland Empire Conference Softball

Class 8-Player District 8 Football

Class 4A District 1 Football

Western Iowa Conference Volleyball

Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball

Midland Empire Conference Volleyball

Class A District 7 Football

Bluegrass Conference Volleyball

Pioneer Conference Volleyball

Class 3A District 1 Football

Class 8-Player District 9 Football

Class A District 8 Football

Nebraska Capitol Conference Volleyball

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.