(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood football had a district-best seven first-team selections on the Class C-1 District 1 All-District Team.
Those honors went to Braxton Buck (OL), Jaxson Hamm (LB), Logan Sobota (LB), Dane Jacobsen (QB), Drake Zimmerman (RB), Landon Sobota (DL) and Thomas Spears (DB).
Luke Lambert (DL), Nathan Upton (RB), Lleyton West (WR), Isaac Carson (WR), Ben Harris (OL) and Jayden Wilsey (OL) were honorable mentions.
View the full team below.
