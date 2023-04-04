(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood receiver Lleyton West is excited to display his skills at the next level with Doane College.
“I went on a lot of visits,” West told KMA Sports. “When I went to Doane, it felt a lot more special and more of a community there. I really like the coaches.”
West, who had 222 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns for the Bluejays this past season, also took visits to South Dakota, Dakota Wesleyan, Concordia and Hastings before deciding on Doane.
“I’d say the biggest thing was the coaches,” West said. “The coaches at Doane were really personable people and really easy to talk to. They are really good at their jobs, and that really stood out to me.”
West says Doane coaches told him his hands, speed and athleticism all combine to make him a natural fit as a slot receiver in their offense.
“They want me to bulk up a little bit and put a little more weight on,” he added. “They like my size and speed for a slot receiver.”
Along with the coaching staff, West says there were plenty of other aspects of the school and the program that fit what he was looking for at the next level.
“The campus is very nice,” he said. “I think it’s one of the nicer ones in Nebraska. They also gave me a pretty good scholarship for football and school, which also fits perfect. I have a girlfriend that also goes to Doane, so that works out, too.”
Doane finished 4-6 this past fall and play in the NAIA's Great Plains Athletic Conference.