(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood will once again lay their undefeated record on the line when they face a daunting foe Friday night.
The Bluejays -- who are currently ranked No. 2 in Nebraska Class C-1 by the Omaha World-Herald -- reached 4-0 last Friday courtesy of a 28-20 victory over Wayne. The Bluejays' triumph came 315 days after Wayne ended their 2019 season with a 28-13 loss in the state quarterfinals.
"It was definitely pretty special," Coach Ryan Thompson said. "We wanted to kinda see where we fit in with a very good opponent. Our kids obviously exceeded our expectations and gave us something to really think about as we move forward."
Thompson feels the difference for this team last week came in the trenches.
"I didn't know if we could hang with them," he said. "They're pretty big and physical. By the end of the night, I felt we were doing a pretty good job of pushing them around. That was something we couldn't do last year. I think our kids just better understood what was going to happen and they executed well."
The Bluejays' "upset" came despite being without starting quarterback Cale Jacobsen, who has been sidelined with an injury.
"You can never replace an athlete like Cale Jacobsen," Thompson said. "We just told our team they needed to be themselves. We just made sure everyone felt comfortable and trusted each other. I think we did a great job. We always talk about when these type of things happen, it's for a reason. I think the reason right now is to make us a better team. We are going to be a more unified team and skilled team when Cale comes back."
Nick Carroll has stepped into the quarterback position and threw for 151 yards and a score Friday night.
Running back Matthew Schuster put together another great game Friday night, churning for 153 yards and three scores on 23 totes while Lane Zimmerman hauled in seven catches for 119 yards and a score.
If the playoffs began today, the Bluejays would be the No. 2 seed with victories over No. 6 Wayne and No. 15 Auburn. They can add another quality victory to their resume if they can defeat Raymond Central this weekend.
The Mustangs are also 4-0 on the season and are currently the No. 4 seed in the postseason standings.
"They've really turned their program around," Thompson said. "They're riding a lot of success. We think we are going to get the best out of them. It's another opportunity for this to improve and keep seeing if this team can take that next step."
Like most games, Thompson feels the key for his team lies in the trenches.
"I think we've done a great job of wearing teams down," Thompson said. "We play eight to nine linemen throughout the game on both sides of the ball. We feel like, by the third quarter, we can see that working on the other team."
Containing Raymond Central's bevy of playmakers will be pivotal, too.
"Tackling and angles are going to be very important once they start scrambling around and get into open space," Thompson said.
Cole Peterson will be in Valparaiso Friday night providing updates from Ashland-Greenwood/Raymond Central as part of KMA Sports' coverage, which begins Friday evening at 6:20. The complete interview with Coach Thompson can be heard below.