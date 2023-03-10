(Lincoln) -- Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball will defend its crown on Saturday.
That's because the defending Class C1 state champions rolled in their semifinal, imposing their will in a 50-20 win over Ogallala Friday.
"We have great kids," Ashland-Greenwood head boys basketball coach Jacob Mohs said. "They want to do big things. So much of last year's team was our three seniors. These guys wanted to be in that position. You can see that."
The Bluejays (26-2) left little doubt, thanks to a suffocating defense. Ogallala (27-1) shot only 18.1% percent from the field. Their 20-point output was 53 points below their season average and 40 below their second-lowest scoring total this year.
"We've had some good defensive games this year," Mohs said. "That's our expectation. You have to work hard every possession. We didn't want any open threes and to win the rebounding battle. Our inside guys were fantastic. We needed to match their physicality, and we did."
Ashland-Greenwood led 9-2 after one quarter.
"It gave us confidence and took their confidence away," Mohs said. "From there, you get hesitant. We were confident. They were hesitant. You saw that carry out."
The Bluejays grew on their lead in the second quarter, taking a 22-9 lead into the break. Ogallala got the first two buckets in the second half, but Ashland-Greenwood finished the game with a 28-7 stretch to return to the state title game.
Offensively, Dane Jacobsen led the way with 16 points.
"We had some great screens," Jacobsen said. "I made all my free throws, knocked down a three and got some layups."
Caeden Bridges added eight points, while Cougar Konzem and Dawson Thies added six apiece in the win.
"We shared the ball," Mohs said. "We wanted to play under control because they speed you up."
Ashland-Greenwood is on the cusp of repeating as state champions. It's admirable after the graduation of three starters last year, led by KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year Cale Jacobsen.
"The group we have is remarkable," Mohs said. "The fact we're back where we are is mind-blowing. I'm grateful for their work ethic. This is a special group of kids."
To repeat, they must repeat history by knocking off Auburn. They did so last year on a buzzer-beating three. The two squads met earlier this year, with Ashland-Greenwood notching a 55-36 victory on January 2nd.
"Dog fight," Mohs said. "They're going to be well-prepared. It won't look like it did in January."
"It's going to be tough," Jacobsen said. "We have a target on our back. A Jim Weeks-led team in March is something special. It's going to be fun to play them."
Check out the full interviews with Jacobsen and Coach Mohs below.