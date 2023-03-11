(Lincoln) -- History repeated itself Saturday as Ashland-Greenwood boys downed Auburn in the Class C1 state championship game for the second consecutive year.
However, this year's win for the Bluejays featured no late-game drama or game-winning buzzer beater. Instead, Ashland-Greenwood beat Auburn at their own game with a suffocating defense and efficient offense in a 54-24 win.
Saturday's rout capped Ashland-Greenwood's dominant state tournament. They ousted Sidney, Ogallala and Auburn by an average of 28 points per game and never let a team score more than 28 points. The 24 points they held Auburn to is the lowest in a state title game in the six-class era that dates back to 1984 and the lowest since Waverly held Chappell to 23 points in the 1949 finals.
"These guys and our team dug in defensively at the state tournament," Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs said. "It's hard to describe what they did. Amazing. Lights out. Tremendous. It was all those things. Their effort was amazing. We didn't make many mistakes for three games. It's mind-boggling."
Auburn converted only eight field goals on Saturday and turned the ball over 11 times.
"We took away the paint," senior Cougar Konzem said. "We took it to them."
Ashland-Greenwood led 11-4 after one and took a 22-12 lead into the break. They outscored Auburn (21-7) 14-4 in the third quarter and 18-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away in a convincing win.
While their defense made life difficult for Auburn, the offense was efficient. The Bluejays shot 58.2% from the field and feasted inside the line by scoring 40 points in the paint.
"We took great shots," Coach Mohs said. "We harp on that. In these games, you have to take great shots. We did a tremendous job. We worked hard on getting to the paint and finishing. When you create easy baskets, it gives you the opportunity to be efficient."
Brooks Kissinger led Ashland-Greenwood in scoring in a double-double performance. Kissinger tallied 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Konzem added 13 points. Dane Jacobsen and Drake Zimmerman accounted for six points in the win.
While this year's state title marks the second consecutive. The squad that did it this year is far from the same as last year. Ashland-Greenwood had to replace three seniors from last season, including KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year Cale Jacobsen. Through it all, the Bluejays cemented themselves as a perennial power in Nebraska.
"It's been great," Mohs said. "We have tremendous kids that are coachable. We hold them to a high standard. We want them to be their best and reach their potential."
"We did it together," Jacobsen said. "We showed the little kids what's possible when you put the hard work in."
Payton Boden led Auburn with seven points while Nixon Ligouri added six.
Click below to view the full press conference with Konzem, Jacobsen, Kissinger and Coach Mohs.