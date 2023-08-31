(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood football passed their first test of the season this past Friday night, cruising to a 28-3 win over Columbus Lakeview.
“It’s always a good thing to start with a victory,” Coach Ryan Thompson told KMA Sports. “With a lot of unknowns, we were pretty proud of our group of kids. I thought we had a very good game plan, and the kids executed at a high level.”
Austyn Cote led the defense with 13.0 tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss while junior Thomas Spears (7.0 tackles) and senior Tobin Engelhard (6.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL) were also key components of the Bluejays defense.
“We rotated quite a few guys at each position,” Coach Thompson added. “(Cote) commanded the middle of our defense, Engelhard had a great game from the defensive end position and (Spears) always plays at a high level. He took away a lot as a run stopper and battled a couple balls in the air as well.”
The offense was workmanlike with five different players getting multiple carries and eight catching at least one pass. Senior quarterback Dane Jacobsen threw for 148 yards and a touchdown, senior Drake Zimmerman rushed for 87 yards and two scores and Spears’ 45 yards on two grabs led the receiving corps.
“We felt going into the season we had a lot of guys that could definitely do good things with the ball in their hands,” Coach Thompson said. “It’s not like we’re trying to get all nine receivers and five guys in the backfield to carry the ball, but we feel comfortable with any of them that end up with the ball in their hands.”
Ashland-Greenwood gets a heavy test in Wahoo (1-0) this Friday night, making for a top-six state-ranked battle. According to the latest Omaha World-Herald state rankings, the Bluejays are No. 3 in C1 while Wahoo comes in at No. 6.
“They’re very well coached and have been for years,” Thompson said. “(Wahoo head coach Chad Fox) does a tremendous job, and those players play at a high level for him and his staff. Very athletic and very fast. They do very well in space, both offensively and defensively, and there’s not a lot of room for mistakes or being late a second here or there. They’ll go ahead and close down on that ball pretty quick.”
The Warriors were impressive in opening the season with a 23-6 win over defending C1 state champion Pierce. They forced two big turnovers and had 7.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks during a win that saw them garner just 149 yards of offense.
“I think it’s a pretty even matchup,” Coach Thompson said. “I think it’s going to be a great game, and I’m excited it’s our first home game because I know how our crowd shows up. I think (the number one key) is turnovers. I know that is something all coaches say a lot, but in a game like this that is evenly matched, one turnover can sway the game pretty quickly.
“Number two, how do we matchup with their speed? They look very fast on film. We haven’t been able to go up against that in practice and maybe not in our first game. Adjusting to their speed is going to be a key early in the game to see how we can defend things and take great angles blocking-wise. Those two are pretty high priority for us right now.”
Brady Oltmans will have reports from Ashland-Greenwood/Wahoo on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of KMA Sports’ Week 2 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960, FM 99.1 or streaming at kmaland.com.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Thompson below.