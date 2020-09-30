(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood softball has turned a major corner over the last couple weeks, and it culminated this past weekend with a championship at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament.
“We started clicking in ways we hadn’t,” Coach Amber Dutcher told KMA Sports. “We’re starting to play our best ball. I think the girls are realizing their mistakes and starting to feel the pressure of the end of the season.”
The Bluejays (11-12) opened the year 4-10, but they’ve since won seven of their past nine, including a 12-4 win over Cass on Tuesday evening. The big stretch, though, was outscoring their three NCC Tournament foes — Cass, Syracuse and Raymond Central — by a combined 26-9 to capture the title.
“We play a lot of Saturday tournaments and three-game Saturdays,” Coach Dutcher said. “That third game has been a challenge for us historically. We’re a morning team, and we always come out (well).
“But kind of sustaining that over a three-game series has been difficult. That was the most refreshing thing is seeing it continue into that third game and finishing that third game. It wasn’t necessarily perfect, but they had the fight and it ended up in our favor.”
Perhaps one part of the slow start and hot play of late is the ingratiation of some new faces in the lineup. One of those is junior first baseman and Gretna transfer Kealyn Fisher, who is leading the team with a .521 batting average, 38 hits, 31 RBI and five home runs. Fisher is joined by her twin sister Amber as new faces in the lineup.
“It’s always kind of interesting to have girls come in as juniors,” Dutcher said. “You don’t know how they’re going to fit in with the group, but they just mesh so well with our team, and I think they love being Bluejays.”
Amber Fisher is hitting .378 with eight extra-base hits and 23 RBI. Meanwhile, junior Devin Rodgerson has driven in 27 runs and hit four home runs, senior leadoff hitter Kiara Libal has eight doubles among 27 hits and has scored a team-high 29 runs and junior Piper Boggs is hitting .414 with 19 RBI. Senior Camryn Ray and other juniors Alexa Meyer-Bundy and Danielle Tonjes have been other regular members of the lineup.
Junior Tatum Gossin has been the team’s primary pitcher, making 18 appearances on the season. Fellow junior Hannah Keith, sophomore Kaitlin Pfeiffer and freshman Kealie Riecken have also made multiple appearances.
“This group has been through a lot,” Coach Dutcher added. “We have a lot of juniors and seniors, and they aren’t going to be satisfied unless we see a state appearance. I think that’s always been the goal, regardless of some of the struggles. It’s just trying to work out some of the struggles and inconsistencies, but I think that’s where their head is at.”
Ashland-Greenwood is back in action on Thursday for their final regular season non-tournament game when they meet winless Fort Calhoun. They finish the season with a trip to Yutan for a tournament on Saturday.
Coach Dutcher made her comments on Upon Further Review’s KMAland Catch Up on Wednesday. Listen to the complete interview below.