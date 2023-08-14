(Ashland) -- Another Ashland-Greenwood star basketball player will take their talents to the next level with Concordia University.
One year after adding 2023 alum Brooks Kissinger, the Seward, Nebraska school has picked up a commitment from Bluejay combo guard Dane Jacobsen for the Class of 2024.
“The more time that went on the more comfortable I felt with the program,” Jacobsen told KMA Sports. “Concordia is a big school about faith and my faith is important to me. That was a big deciding factor.”
One of the key standouts for Ashland-Greenwood’s most recent state basketball champion, Jacobsen had his share of Great Plains Athletic Conference schools after his services.
“Hastings, Morningside, Midland and Doane were the other four (I considered),” he said. “It was (Concordia) and another school in the final two, and the more I thought about it, it just felt right.”
Jacobsen said it was important for him to get the decision done before football season started.
“After losing a couple hours of sleep lately on it, I just wanted to get it over with,” he said. “It’s very relaxing and relieving (to make the decision) and getting it done before football as well. Playing college basketball has been a dream of mine since I was little. Watching my brothers (Tyler Craven and Cael Jacobsen) play college basketball made it something I wanted to do.”
The 6-foot-3 Jacobsen can play point or off the ball, and that’s something Concordia will also look to utilize when he gets there.
“They see me as a 1 or a 2,” he said. “I can kind of do everything. Passing, shooting, dribbling, play defense, rebounding. Whatever I can do to win is what I’m going to do.”
Listen to much more with Jacobsen on his decision in the audio file below.