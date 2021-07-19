(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood’s Kiara Libal had to make some very difficult decisions for her future this past year.
The multi-sport standout decided in November that she will play softball at Morningside.
“I went really back and forth,” Libal said. “Freshman year I was 100% set on softball and by my senior year I was set on basketball. When softball season got over, I had the opportunity to visit Morningside, and I just loved the campus. My original offer was for softball, so that’s what I decided to do.”
Libal, who hit .387 with 10 doubles, a triple and home run this past fall, also put together record-breaking career in basketball with the Bluejays. However, she just couldn’t get away from the thought of playing softball at the next level.
“My sister actually played there for a little while,” she said. “Just knowing the coach and some of the girls on the team was a big factor for me. I knew right when I stepped on (the campus) it was just different, and I loved it there.”
Even while Libal is still attending open gyms hanging on to basketball, she is spending plenty of time mapping out her future with the Mustangs.
“I’m hoping to be able to play as soon as possible,” she said. “If not, I’ll just be a good teammate and cheer on my teammates the best that I can even if I’m not a starter right away. I think that will be one of the hardest things if I’m not playing right away. But I’ll have to keep positive and still work hard.”
