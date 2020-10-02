(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood senior Matthew Schuster grew up dreaming of getting a chance to play for Nebraska. Now, he’ll get that chance.
The Bluejays star running back accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Huskers earlier this week.
“Nebraska has been talking to me since my freshman year,” he told KMA Sports. “They’ve always believed in me. There were other coaches that were off and on, but Nebraska has been consistent.”
Schuster has been very impressive in leading the Class C-1 No. 2 ranked team to a 5-0 start, rushing for 635 yards and eight touchdowns.
“I have a good relationship with (Nebraska Director of High School Relations) Kenny Wilhite and all their coaches,” Schuster added. “It was a pretty fairly easy decision. There was no second-guessing it. It’s always been in the back of my mind, and I knew it felt right when I visited campus for junior day.”
Schuster won’t be the first in his family to play for Nebraska, as his father Brian was a fullback on two national championship teams in 1994 and 1995.
“He always told stories and has lifelong friends from playing at Nebraska,” the younger Schuster said. “I want to be a part of that culture and build those relationships with people while also being the best I can be. I think Nebraska is the perfect fit for that.”
Schuster says he expects he will stick to the running back position at the next level, but he’s willing to move around.
“I’ll do anything I can for the team,” he added.
Ashland-Greenwood is back in action Friday evening at home against Malcolm. Listen to the complete interview with Schuster below.