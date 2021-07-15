(Ashland) -- Midland volleyball coach Paul Giesselmann put plenty of work in KMAland Nebraska this last recruiting cycle. One of the big names in the class is Ashland-Greenwood setter Saige Craven.
The Nebraska Capitol Conference co-captain will take her talents to the Warriors program this fall.
“I went on a couple visits through COVID,” Craven said. “Back in July last summer, I went to meet with Coach Giesselman and talked about what the next four years would look like if I would go there.”
Craven said she also visited with Concordia before deciding on the Midland program and school.
“When it came down to it, I just knew Midland was the place for me,” she said. “I have a cousin that was there and playing volleyball, and she was able to walk me through it and tell me how it was for her. Also, sitting down with Coach Giesselmann, he just knows so much about the game. It’s everything I wanted in a program.”
Craven had 430 assists, 199 kills, 42 aces and 290 digs during her senior season with the Bluejays, pushing the program to its first state tournament win.
“I always knew that I wanted to play college volleyball,” Craven said. “My mom played college volleyball, and I knew that was something I wanted to do. COVID kind of made it easier because I was able to meet with a couple people here and there. It put a lot less stress on me. I could just meet with the coach and understand what they wanted from me to get more of a feel from how the volleyball program ran.”
Craven is hardly alone in this 2021 Midland recruiting class from KMAland Nebraska. Jessie Moss of Syracuse and Savanna Berger of Plattsmouth are other members of Coach Giesselmann’s recruiting class.
“In the visit, (Coach Giesselmann) just reassured me that he’s a winning coach,” Craven added. “He was just super good throughout the whole recruiting process just making sure I knew he was interested through it all with text messages and keeping me up-to-date. He was really good at making me feel like he wanted me.”
