(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood star Cale Jacobsen finished his brilliant career on Saturday with a state championship. Today, KMA Sports honors him with the KMAland Nebraska Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.
Jacobsen scored 16.8 points, passed out 6.4 assists, grabbed 6.2 rebounds and nabbed 4.0 steals per game for the Class C1 state champion Bluejays this season.
However, the most important feat for Jacobsen is claiming the school’s first state championship by dethroning three-time defending champ Auburn.
“It’s pretty special,” Jacobsen told KMA Sports. “I’m not sure it’s fully set in yet because we’ve constantly been doing stuff. Our town is pretty excited about it, so there have been a lot of celebrations.”
Jacobsen led the ‘Jays to a 27-1 record, suffering their only loss to Class B state champion Roncalli Catholic in a late December overtime classic.
“I think we knew from the beginning that we had the skill and the dudes to compete at the highest level,” Jacobsen said. “It was just a matter of everyday working on building really strong habits and a consistent base to lean on when we get into those pressure situations.”
There was no pressure situation bigger than the one Jacobsen and Ashland-Greenwood faced this past Saturday with the clock winding down in a tie game with the state championship on the line. Jacobsen drew the defense and quickly found fellow senior Evan Shepard, who canned a 3 at the buzzer to secure the title.
“I kicked it out, and it looked good off Evan’s hands,” Jacobsen said. “We shot together everyday in practice and before practice on the shooting machine, and it was one of those that looked good when it came off his hand. Seeing it through the net, I was really happy for him and for all of our guys. Everybody will remember that forever.”
The 36-33 win was played right at the pace of the three-time defending champion Auburn, which clamped down to allow just 22 points through the first three periods.
“We went into halftime, and we felt like we were getting a lot of good shots,” Jacobsen added. “We just didn’t make any. We missed some layups and wide open 3s. We thought in the second half if we can finish at the rim a little better and make some 3s then we would be in good shape. Just the two 3s we hit were big, and we got enough stops on defense.”
The championship win was a complete reversal from their 61-55 semifinal win over Kearney Catholic. Jacobsen’s star shined brightest in that victory, posting a C1 state tournament-record 43 points.
“It was a pretty special day,” he said. “Obviously, when we get into that moment it’s just do whatever we need to do to move on. That was our mindset going in, and as we got going, I got to the rim a little bit. We got enough stops to get the ball back on offense, and it was all about making the right play and keeping things rolling.”
Jacobsen likely could have made a run at last year’s KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year award, but he suffered a torn ACL in the first game of the season that kept him out for the entirety of his junior year. Even while sustaining the injury, Jacobsen kept his mind right for a run at this year’s championship.
“I knew we had one more shot at it,” Jacobsen said. “I wanted to be as good as I could coming back. I knew that year off was going to make our team significantly better. It was just keeping my head down, working hard and trying to make those guys better while they were playing.”
As he was rehabbing his knee, Jacobsen believes he became a better player just by watching.
“I think I became a little smarter and a little more active,” he added. “I think I see the court differently than I did as a sophomore. I would put the ball in the hoop, and if that wasn’t working I wasn’t really sure what else to do. This year, I think I did a little better job of creating for my teammates and staying involved in the game when I wasn’t scoring.”
In addition to seeing the court and thinking the game differently, Jacobsen added some defensive intuition to his game.
“I was playing a little one-on-one before I should have, and I think my hands got better,” he said. “I would start reaching and stuff to get steals because I couldn’t really move. I think that helped me throughout the year with my hands and my hand-eye coordination.”
Jacobsen is our second winner of the KMAland Nebraska Boys Basketball Player of the Year award after Auburn’s Cam Binder earned the first two. Listen to the full interview with Jacobsen below.
Previous KMAland Nebraska Boys Basketball Player of the Year Winners
2020-21: Cam Binder, Auburn
2019-20: Cam Binder, Auburn