(KMAland) -- Two KMAland volleyball teams are new to the latest Omaha World-Herald state rankings while two others stayed put.
Ashland-Greenwood and Syracuse jumped into the latest Class B and Class C-1 polls from the OWH’s Mike Patterson. Both Johnson-Brock and Falls City Sacred Heart remained in the state’s two smallest classes.
View the latest rankings for area teams below. The full story is linked here.
Class B
9. Ashland-Greenwood
Class C-1
7. Syracuse
Class D-1
5. Johnson-Brock
Class D-2
3. Falls City Sacred Heart