(KMAland) -- Two KMAland volleyball teams are new to the latest Omaha World-Herald state rankings while two others stayed put.

Ashland-Greenwood and Syracuse jumped into the latest Class B and Class C-1 polls from the OWH’s Mike Patterson. Both Johnson-Brock and Falls City Sacred Heart remained in the state’s two smallest classes.

The full story is linked here

Class B 

9. Ashland-Greenwood

Class C-1 

7. Syracuse 

Class D-1 

5. Johnson-Brock

Class D-2 

3. Falls City Sacred Heart

