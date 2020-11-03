(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood's first season in Class B will end at the state tournament. They look to make the trip worthwhile when they once again meet Waverly, this time in a state quarterfinal.
"We are beyond excited," Coach Megan Rossell said. "A lot of my starters have been with me since they were freshmen. It makes it even more special that it's in their senior year."
The Blue Jays (23-6) reached Lincoln courtesy of a four-set victory over Beatrice in the district finals.
"The first set, we didn't play to our full potential," Rossell said. "After that first set, we were able to control a lot of things that we can control."
The Blue Jays had made continual improvements over the past few years as a Class C-1 squad. They knew they would have the opportunity to be competitive.
"It is a big jump," Rossell said. "But when we knew we could do it because of our schedule. Even when we were C-1 the past couple of years, we had a pretty tough schedule. We beat the majority of Class B teams on our schedule and it gave us a boost. The girls took ownership of it not mattering if we were C-1 or B."
Ashland-Greenwood has relied on a balanced offense this season, paced by senior Carly VonRentzell who averaged 3.1 kills per set. Jess Stander has contributed 2.6 kills per set while Saige Craven has posted 2.3 kills per set while also contributing a team-high 430 assists from the setter position.
"Their confidence is very high," Rossell said. "We just have a lot of go-to's. I just feel like we are very controlled. They know each other so well. They play together very well. That's how they complement each other."
If the Blue Jays are to make a deep postseason run, they will have to get past Waverly, who they lost to in a sub-district final and also lost to earlier in the season.
The Vikings are led by Nebraska commit Whitney Lauenstein, who is averaging 5.5 kills per set. Rossell knows that completely eliminating Lauenstein from being a factor on Wednesday is highly unlikely.
"She is going to get her kills," Rossell said. "But we can find ways to be scrappy and get them frustrated a little. It's hard to beat a team three times. When we play a great opponent, we talk about keeping it close and controlling what we can control and see who can finish at the end. I think we are excited to play them again. It will be an awesome opportunity to see what we can do on the big court."
Ashland-Greenwood/Waverly is slated to begin sometime Wednesday morning following the quarterfinal between Skutt Catholic and Northwest, which will begin at 9 a.m.
The complete interview with Coach Rossell can be heard below.