(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood catcher Maxwell Bendler will take his vast skills to Buena Vista, where he will play baseball.
Baseball has been part of Bendler's life for as long as he can remember.
"It's super exciting," Bendler said. "I've always dreamed of playing baseball at the next level. I started off at a young age, playing in the backyard with my dad. It's brought me a lot of relationships and has been where I've found some of my closest friends."
Bendler plays high school baseball with Platte Valley -- the co-op between Ashland-Greenwood and Yutyan -- and plays legion baseball for Ashland Legion Post #129. Those experiences and his participation in camps drew attention from collegiate coaches, particularly the staff at Buena Vista.
"I started to get my name out there," he said. "One of the assistant coaches reached out to me after a camp. I talked to them for a little bit, went on a visit and enjoyed it. The baseball players looked like they were part of a family. It compelled me to go there."
While Bendler knew he wanted to play college baseball, he was also intrigued by the academics at Buena Vista.
"I was trying to find a college that suited me as a student more than an athlete," he said. "I could see myself at Buena Vista even if I wasn't playing baseball. It's just a great environment."
Bendler has played catcher during his high school career and expects to do the same in Storm Lake.
"I want to win as many games as possible, become enveloped in the team chemistry and do my part as a player."
Denison-Schleswig alum Jack Mendlik is currently on the Beavers' roster. Check out the full interview with Bendler below.