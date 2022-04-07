(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood senior Piper Boggs is the latest KMAland athlete to commit to two sports at the collegiate level.
Boggs has long been a softball standout, so her desire to play at the college level is no surprise. However, her recent introduction to track and field has prompted her to play both sports at Coe College.
"Playing softball has been important to me," Boggs said. "Continuing my softball career is one of my biggest dreams. Being able to do track is a crazy experience that I didn't think would ever happen, but I'm really looking forward to taking the next step in my life."
Boggs did not do track until last year at the behest of her softball coaches.
"They pushed me into doing different sports," she said. "I had only done softball up to that point. I just joined on a whim. I joined throwing because I didn't want to run, but it's been a surreal experience."
Her potential enticed those involved with the Coe program, but Boggs admits softball is still her preferred sport.
"I probably wouldn't have done track if I hadn't been recruited by Coe," Boggs said. "But their track team offered me before their softball program did. That helped me choose Coe."
Aside from their persistent track program, Boggs -- who hopes to one day become an aerospace engineer -- says Coe made her feel welcomed, and their physics program appealed to her.
"I went to a physics showcase there, and the teachers were really nice," she said. "They made me feel welcomed, which was the theme of my visit. And that played into my decision."
Boggs reiterates the welcoming feeling was the difference.
"It's always been a big thing in my community," she said. "We are welcoming and super-kind, so going to a college with a similar sense of community was special to me."
Boggs will catch in softball and throw in track and field. However, Boggs won't be able to do outdoor track because it conflicts with her softball schedule.
"Catcher has been my position since I began my career," she said. "I don't want to run, so I'll join the throwing team, mainly the shot put and weighted throw."
Check out the full interview with Boggs below.