(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood softball is one of the top teams in Class C, and sophomore Sofia Dill is a catalyst in the Bluejays' strong start.
Dill's contributions haven't gone unnoticed. She is the first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week in the 2023-24 year.
Dill has been a two-way force for the Class C No. 2 Bluejays in their 7-2 start.
"We've been doing great," Dill said. "My pitching has been good, but I couldn't do it without my teammates and coaches. You just have to go in knowing you're going to win, and not be too tense. We're just having fun and going with it."
Dill has a .409 batting average with six RBI, two doubles, a triple and a home run in 22 at-bats this season.
"I'm seeing pitches down the middle and driving them," she said. "If I see one, I hit. I drive low balls, but the high ones have got me."
Dill feels her time in the pitcher's circle aids her when she steps up to the plate.
"It helps me tremendously because I know what the spin looks like," she said. "If I see a rise or changeup, I don't swing at it."
Dill has thrown 30 innings this season with a 0.47 ERA and 57 strikeouts.
"I'm just staying relaxed and letting my offseason work help me," she said. "When I get tense, it doesn't go so well."
Dill's big season shouldn't be a surprise. She shined as a freshman last year with a .397 average and 16 RBI. Dill also threw 51 2/3 innings with a 4.06 ERA.
"I had a good year last year," Dill said. "I wanted to build off that. I'm getting better and better each year. I want to break some records."
Aside from hopefully rewriting the Ashland-Greenwood record books, Dill hopes to accomplish big things with her team.
"We can get really far," she said. "We can go to state. We've been doing great. Our goal is to relax, have fun and win every inning."
Ashland-Greenwood returns to action Tuesday against Arlington. Hear the full interview with Dill below.