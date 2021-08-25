(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood softball standout Kaelyn “KK” Fisher found a perfect fit in Benedictine.
The senior catcher/first baseman joined Wednesday’s Upon Further Review to talk about her decision to attend the Atchison, Kansas school.
“Basically, I just emailed them because I was interested in the actual college,” Fisher said. “(Coach Paul Hunt) emailed me back, and we set up a tour. I loved the campus and everything about Benedictine.”
Fisher says the moment Coach Hunt made her an offer, she knew that she couldn’t pass up the chance to attend the school she fell for.
“I love Benedictine,” Fisher said. “It’s Catholic, and I’m Catholic. It’s a smaller school, and I know I’ll get a good education. I also liked that they have a competitive softball team, and I also really liked Coach Hunt.”
Fisher and her Ashland-Greenwood team are off to a 1-1 start this season with a win over Tekamah-Herman and a tight loss to Bishop Neumann. Fisher has played first base in both games and is 3-for-7 with an RBI and a run scored to this point in the season.
“It means a lot to me (to play at the next level),” Fisher added. “I’ve been wanting to play college softball since I was 10. It means a lot to know all my hard work has paid off.”
Ashland-Greenwood is back in action on Saturday at the Blair Tournament. Listen to the full interview with Fisher linked below.