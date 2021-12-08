(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood senior standout Mason Fortney will continue his football career at the next level with Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.
Fortney, who joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Wednesday, tells KMA Sports Concordia started to recruit him in the spring.
“It just started out how most of them usually do,” Fortney said. “I filled out a questionnaire and gave some information. I went out for a couple visits, and I really felt a strong connection there.”
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound linebacker recruit had 24.0 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries for the Bluejays this past season. Fortney says he felt a special connection with the Concordia staff and program because it reminded him of Ashland-Greenwood.
“They matched the set of values that was instilled in me by my high school coaches,” he said. “It just really felt like home when I first interacted with them, and it kind of stuck with me throughout the whole recruitment process.”
Concordia started this past season 1-3 before ripping off six consecutive wins to finish 7-3. Fortney says he’s excited to carry on Ashland-Greenwood’s tradition of sending athletes to the next level.
“It really started my sophomore year,” he said. “We had (some seniors) that I looked up to and hung out with a little bit. They went on to the next level, and it got me thinking it was something I wanted to pursue as well. It means a lot to have this opportunity to play a game that I hold so close to my heart.”
Listen to the full interview with Fortney linked below.