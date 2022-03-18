Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays

(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood’s Cale Jacobsen and Max Parker have been tabbed captains of the All-Nebraska Capitol Conference boys basketball teams.

Jacobsen and Parker were joined on the first team All-NCC by Louisville’s Sam Ahl. Second team honors went to Ashland-Greenwood’s Evan Shepard and Brooks Kissinger and Conestoga’s Noah Simones.

Honorable mention honors were handed out to Cougar Konzem of Ashland-Greenwood, Conestoga’s Jack Welch and Ty Fox, Louisville’s Eric Heard and Harrison Klein and Syracuse’s Cooper Carlson.

