(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger and Cougar Konzem and Conestoga's Jack Welch have been named First Team All-Nebraska Capitol Conference honorees.
Conestoga's Noah Simones, Syracuse's Jase Voorhees, Cade Bridges of Ashland-Greenwood and Louisville's Sam Luellen were all named to the second team.
Honorable mention honors went to Ashland-Greenwood's Dane Jacobsen and Drake Zimmerman, Robert Shanks of Syracuse and Zach Smith of Conestoga.
OTHER 2022-23 WINTER SPORTS AWARDS
