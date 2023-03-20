Cougar Konzem & Brooks Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood.jpg

Cougar Konzem & Brooks Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood

(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger and Cougar Konzem and Conestoga's Jack Welch have been named First Team All-Nebraska Capitol Conference honorees.

Conestoga's Noah Simones, Syracuse's Jase Voorhees, Cade Bridges of Ashland-Greenwood and Louisville's Sam Luellen were all named to the second team.

Honorable mention honors went to Ashland-Greenwood's Dane Jacobsen and Drake Zimmerman, Robert Shanks of Syracuse and Zach Smith of Conestoga.

OTHER 2022-23 WINTER SPORTS AWARDS      

