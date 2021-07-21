(Ashland) -- The continued progression of Ashland-Greenwood's sharp-shooting. Aiden Lindley led to college basketball opportunities. Ultimately, he chose Briar Cliff.
"It's something I dreamed of as a little kid," Lindley said on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. "To be honest, it didn't look like I was going to make it when I weighed 105 pounds as a freshman."
Lindley's path to Briar Cliff is a prime example of what hard work and commitment can do, as the 5-foot-11 senior honed his craft and became a silky shooter for Coach Jacob Mohs' squad.
"I had limited skills," he said. "I didn't start consecutive games until my senior year. It really pushed me. I got in the gym every day, and it shaped me into the player I am."
Lindley's growing set of skills piqued the interest of college coaches, particularly Briar Cliff head coach Mark Svagera.
"It really seemed like they wanted me," Lindley said. "It seemed personable and the right fit for me."
The Chargers' high-paced offense intrigued Lindley.
"They like to spread the floor," he said. "I'm a shoot-first guy. Getting to play defense in college will be an adjustment, but the strong points of my game are being tough and shooting first. I think that is part of their system."
The late-blooming Lindley still feels he has a lot to prove.
"I've never felt like I played my basketball," he said. "I never really let loose in high school and played to my full potential, so I'm definitely excited for that in college."
Lindley is clutch from the outside, but he admits finishing at the rim needs work.
"I'm a little undersized for college," he said. "Guys are taller, bigger, faster and stronger, so I need to finish in the paint. My mid-range game could be useful in college when there are big bodies sitting in the lane."
The goals for Lindley are simple over the next four years.
"Just ball out and enjoy the ride," he said. "I'm going to put the work in."
Click below to hear the full interview with Lindley.