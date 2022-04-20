(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood senior Braxton Mech is the latest member of his class to take their athletic career to the collegiate level.
The guard for Coach Ryan Thompson's successful football squads will take his talents to Concordia to play for the Bulldogs.
"It's amazing," Mech said. "Going into my senior year, I didn't have any offers and didn't know if I would get to play college football. It's amazing to know it (his football career) is not over yet."
Mech says his commitment to play college football fulfills a childhood dream.
"I've wanted to play college football ever since I can remember," he said. "I love football. It's been a large part of my life. This experience with Concordia is hard to put into words. It's amazing."
Mech says the coaching staff at Concordia intrigued him.
"I really enjoyed their coaching staff and what they preach," he said. "A lot of it bled into what we preached in high school. I think that played a big part in my choice."
Mech ultimately committed to Concordia over interest from Doane, Midland and Nebraska Wesleyan.
"I liked the other schools, but everything fit so well at Concordia," he said. "I instantly loved it there."
The Bulldogs went 7-3 last season in a talent-laden Great Plains Athletic Conference.
"I've always been a competitor, so having good competition will be fun," he said. "They (Concordia) had a great season last year. I'm looking to get in and see what I can do to keep the ball rolling this year."
Mech expects to play guard at Concordia.
"I've recently lost weight, and I feel a lot faster and more explosive," he said. "I'm hard on myself and hold myself to a perfectionist standard. I'll come to work with a blue-collar mentality to get stuff done. I want to fit into my part, make people better and be a starter while I'm there."
Mech plans to study exercise science at Concordia.
He is the eighth known Ashland-Greenwood senior to commit to playing a sport at the collegiate level, along with classmates Maxwell Bendler (baseball at Buena Vista), Piper Boggs (softball & track at Coe), Kaelyn Fisher (softball at Benedictine), Mason Fortney (football at Concordia), Devin Rodgerson (softball at Ashland-Greenwood), Evan Shepard (track & field at Midland) and Carter Washburn (baseball at Buena Vista).
