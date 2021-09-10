(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood softball standout Devin Rodgerson will take her talents to Central Methodist.
"I'm super, super pumped," Rodgerson said on Friday's Upon Further Review. "It's nice to go into my senior season knowing I'm committed. I can just have some fun. I'm excited to be a part of the team, make new connections and grow my love for the sport."
Rodgerson says her path to Central Methodist began this summer.
"After I finished my club season, I got connected with the Kansas Classics. Bob Snavely, their head coach, has a lot of connections. He really got me to Central Methodist. It was awesome."
Rodgerson was impressed when she laid her eyes on the Fayette, Missouri, school on and off the softball diamond.
"I have a couple of different interests, and the choir is definitely one of them," she said. "They have a conservatory, which I thought was pretty cool. It just felt like home when I stepped on there. The coaches were nice and friendly."
She chose Central Methodist over multiple schools.
"The others just didn't feel right," she said. "When I met with (assistant) coach Gene (Reardon), he took me to the field, and I thought it was beautiful. It was the perfect day. I saw everything and was like: "This is where I want to play."
Rodgerson hits .424 with 14 RBI and six extra-base hits for the Bluejays, who are 7-5.
"I think we are doing pretty well," she said. "We are playing tough competition and holding our own. I hope as the year progresses, we keep it going. We want to make it past subdistricts this year and set new goals for the team.”
Rodgerson is the second Ashland-Greenwood senior to commit to play college softball, joining teammate Kaelyn Fisher, who committed to Benedictine. Click below to hear the full interview with Rodgerson.