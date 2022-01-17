(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood track standout Evan Shepard is headed to Midland next year.
"It's awesome and something I can look forward to," Shepard said on Monday's Upon Further Review. "Now I can rest easy and focus on basketball and track."
Shepard was a late bloomer to the sport of track. He didn't participate until his freshman year and missed his sophomore season, which was canceled because of COVID-19. Shepard made the most for lost time last year with a seventh-place medal in the Class B 110 hurdles.
"Honestly, not until last year did I think track and field would be in my college future," he said. "I only did high jump my freshman year. I really didn't encounter hurdles until this past season."
Shepard is no stranger to the Fremont-based school.
"My family has gone to Midland," he said. "My oldest brother played basketball there, and one of my cousins will play basketball there. I have a lot of ties there."
His opportunity with Midland came about after conversations with their coaching staff at state track.
"That was my first contact with multiple coaches," Shepard said. "Coach (Daniel) Gerber talked to me. That was our first connection. He's only been there a couple of years, but they have two phenomenal high jumpers and other athletes. The growth I've heard about from kids that go there is really promising."
Shepard feels his best days in the sport might be ahead of him.
"I'm hoping to get all of my times down and get my high jump up a couple of inches," Shepard said. "I'm really hoping for some growth. I hope to run at nationals by my sophomore or junior year. I'm looking to do my best. Hopefully, I can succeed."
Check out the full interview with Shepard below.