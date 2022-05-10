(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood senior Carter Washburn is the latest KMAland senior to have his college decision highlighted.
Washburn is also the latest of many Ashland-Greenwood seniors to take their talents to the collegiate level, as Washburn will play baseball at Buena Vista.
"It's exciting," Washburn said. "This has been a dream of mine since I was little. It just happens to be at Buena Vista."
Washburn chose the Beavers over interest from Morningside.
"I really liked their (Morningside) campus," Washburn said. "But some of my teammates were going to Buena Vista, and I liked the coaches and everything they had to say."
A visit to Buena Vista sealed his commitment.
"The coaches talked about the program and culture," Washburn said. "It fit in with what I thought."
Washburn joins a Buena Vista program that went 26-12 last season.
"It helps that they're coming off a winning season," he said. "I talked with some of the guys, and I liked what they had to say."
Washburn has played in the infield at Platte Valley but wants to be versatile at the college level.
"I'll be willing to go where they need me," he said. "I just want to win as many games as possible and go to the postseason."
Washburn plans to study physical therapy and kinesiology at Buena Vista. Check out the full interview below.