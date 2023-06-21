(Griswold) -- Griswold softball has asserted its dominance in the Corner Conference this year with a talented and experienced lineup.
Recent graduate Makenna Askeland has been one of the forces in the lineup for the Tigers. Askeland had a big week for the 1A No. 13 Tigers last week, eclipsing 100 career hits while helping Griswold (19-1) to a 5-1 record and claiming the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors in the process.
"We're all feeling excited," Askeland said. "We haven't felt this good about a postseason run in awhile. We didn't really have any expectations. We were just hoping to come out and play well. So far, we've done that."
Askeland feels her team's energy and camaraderie has played a major role in her success and the team's dominance. The Tigers have won 10 games by 10 runs or more.
"My team has been a big part of it," Askeland said. "We're so supportive and understanding. Chemistry is one of the most important things. Before the season started, we talked about what we wanted our culture to be. That's what makes teams extraordinary."
Having powerful sticks also helps a team find success. Askeland currently hits .389 with 21 RBI. Eleven of her 21 hits have been extra base hits, including four home runs.
"When I come up to bat, I think about doing damage and aim for base hits," she said. "Sometimes I get more than that. I'm just happy to help the team."
Askeland credits her "do damage" approach to her father, Ryan.
"That's what he's told me to think in the box," Makenna said. "It's worked for me for the past five years, so that's what I keep doing."
Askeland hasn't been picky at the plate.
"I just take what's given to me and go with it," she said. "I love to hit, so I like any pitches."
Askeland has transitioned to the cleanup role in the Tigers' loaded lineup.
"In past years, other people took that role," Askeland said. "The four spot is a big opportunity for me to produce for my team. I don't put any pressure on myself because I know the rest of the lineup can produce."
Griswold has reached the regional semifinals the last two years only to fall to Martensdale-St. Marys and Southeast Warren. Those losses motivate Askeland and her teammates as they near the postseason. They hope energy and camaraderie does the trick.
"I think our energy is an important factor in making a deep postseason run," Askeland said. "We always say we need to out-team the team we're competing against."
Hear the full interview with Askeland below.