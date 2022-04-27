(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the assignments for the upcoming boys district tennis tournaments.
Those tournaments will take place on Monday, May 9th.
Find the full list of KMAland assignments below.
CLASS 1A
At Denison
Atlantic
Audubon
Bishop Heelan
Denison-Schleswig
Harlan
Kuemper Catholic
St. Albert
At Red Oak
Clarinda
Clarke/Murray
Creston
Glenwood
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Southwest Valley
At Spencer
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
LeMars
CLASS 2A
At Ankeny Centennial
Abraham Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson
Lewis Central
At Valley, West Des Moines
Sioux City East
Sioux City North
Sioux City West