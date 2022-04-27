KMAland Tennis

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the assignments for the upcoming boys district tennis tournaments. 

Those tournaments will take place on Monday, May 9th. 

Find the full list of KMAland assignments below. 

CLASS 1A 

At Denison

Atlantic

Audubon

Bishop Heelan

Denison-Schleswig

Harlan

Kuemper Catholic

St. Albert 

At Red Oak

Clarinda

Clarke/Murray

Creston

Glenwood 

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Southwest Valley 

At Spencer

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

LeMars

CLASS 2A

At Ankeny Centennial

Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson

Lewis Central 

At Valley, West Des Moines

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

Sioux City West 

