(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released the assignments for May 13th's state qualifying track meets. 

The complete assignments can be found here. The assignments for KMAland teams is available below. 

CLASS 1A

At Audubon

Audubon

CAM, Anita

Coon Rapids-Bayard 

Exira-EHK

Glidden-Ralston

Griswold

IKM-Manning

Nodaway Valley

Stanton

At Madrid

Ankeny Christian Academy

Martensdale-St. Marys

Melcher-Dallas

Paton-Churdan

Southeast Warren

Twin Cedars 

At Mount Ayr

Bedford

Diagonal

East Union

Essex

Lamoni

Lenox

Moravia

Mormon Trail

Moulton-Udell

Mount Ayr

Murray

Seymour

Southwest Valley

Wayne 

At West Harrison 

Ar-We-Va

Boyer Valley

East Mills

Fremont-Mills

Logan-Magnolia 

Riverside 

Sidney

St. Albert

Tri-Center

West Harrison

West Monona

Woodbine

CLASS 2A 

At Eddysville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Central Decatur

At Treynor

AHSTW

Clarinda

Kuemper Catholic

Missouri Valley

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Treynor 

Underwood

CLASS 3A 

At Glenwood

Atlantic 

Bishop Heelan

Carroll

Creston

Denison-Schleswig

Glenwood

Harlan 

At MOC-Floyd Valley

LeMars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

At Abraham Lincoln

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson

Lewis Central

Sioux City East

Sioux City West 

Sioux City North 

