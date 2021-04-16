(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released the assignments for May 13th's state qualifying track meets.
The complete assignments can be found here. The assignments for KMAland teams is available below.
CLASS 1A
At Audubon
Audubon
CAM, Anita
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira-EHK
Glidden-Ralston
Griswold
IKM-Manning
Nodaway Valley
Stanton
At Madrid
Ankeny Christian Academy
Martensdale-St. Marys
Melcher-Dallas
Paton-Churdan
Southeast Warren
Twin Cedars
At Mount Ayr
Bedford
Diagonal
East Union
Essex
Lamoni
Lenox
Moravia
Mormon Trail
Moulton-Udell
Mount Ayr
Murray
Seymour
Southwest Valley
Wayne
At West Harrison
Ar-We-Va
Boyer Valley
East Mills
Fremont-Mills
Logan-Magnolia
Riverside
Sidney
St. Albert
Tri-Center
West Harrison
West Monona
Woodbine
CLASS 2A
At Eddysville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Central Decatur
At Treynor
AHSTW
Clarinda
Kuemper Catholic
Missouri Valley
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Treynor
Underwood
CLASS 3A
At Glenwood
Atlantic
Bishop Heelan
Carroll
Creston
Denison-Schleswig
Glenwood
Harlan
At MOC-Floyd Valley
LeMars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
At Abraham Lincoln
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Lewis Central
Sioux City East
Sioux City West
Sioux City North