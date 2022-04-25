(KMAland) -- Assignments have been released for the the upcoming state qualifying track meets.
Those meets take place on Thursday, May 12th.
Check out the full list of KMAland assignments below and the full assignments here.
CLASS 1A
District 1 at Audubon
Ar-We-Va
Audubon
Boyer Valley
CAM
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira-EHK
Glidden-Ralston
Griswold
IKM-Manning
Logan-Magnolia
West Harrison
Woodbine
District 2 at Earlham
Ankeny Christian
Martensdale-St. Marys
Nodaway Valley
Orient-Macksburg
Paton-Churdan
District 4 at Fremont-Mills
AHSTW
Bedford
Diagonal
East Mills
Essex
Fremont-Mills
Heartland Christian
Iowa School for the Deaf
Lenox
Riverside
Sidney
Southwest Valley
St. Albert
Stanton
Tri-Center
District 10 at Wayne
East Union
Lamoni
Melcher-Dallas
Moravia
Mormon Trail
Moulton-Udell
Mount Ayr
Murray
Seymour
Southeast Warren
Twin Cedars
Wayne
CLASS 2A
District 2 at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Central Decatur
District 8 at Treynor
Clarinda
Kuemper Catholic
Missouri Valley
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Treynor
Underwood
CLASS 3A
District 5 at Denison-Schleswig
Atlantic
Creston
Denison-Schleswig
Glenwood
Harlan
Lewis Central
District 7 at LeMars
Bishop Heelan
LeMars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 4A
District 6 at Waukee Northwest
Thomas Jefferson
Abraham Lincoln