KMAland Track

(KMAland) -- Assignments have been released for the the upcoming state qualifying track meets. 

Those meets take place on Thursday, May 12th. 

Check out the full list of KMAland assignments below and the full assignments here

CLASS 1A

District 1 at Audubon

Ar-We-Va

Audubon

Boyer Valley

CAM

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Exira-EHK

Glidden-Ralston

Griswold

IKM-Manning

Logan-Magnolia

West Harrison

Woodbine

District 2 at Earlham

Ankeny Christian

Martensdale-St. Marys

Nodaway Valley

Orient-Macksburg

Paton-Churdan

District 4 at Fremont-Mills

AHSTW

Bedford

Diagonal

East Mills

Essex

Fremont-Mills

Heartland Christian

Iowa School for the Deaf

Lenox

Riverside

Sidney

Southwest Valley

St. Albert 

Stanton

Tri-Center 

District 10 at Wayne

East Union

Lamoni

Melcher-Dallas

Moravia 

Mormon Trail

Moulton-Udell

Mount Ayr

Murray

Seymour

Southeast Warren

Twin Cedars

Wayne 

CLASS 2A 

District 2 at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Central Decatur 

District 8 at Treynor

Clarinda

Kuemper Catholic 

Missouri Valley

Red Oak 

Shenandoah

Treynor 

Underwood 

CLASS 3A

District 5 at Denison-Schleswig

Atlantic

Creston

Denison-Schleswig

Glenwood

Harlan 

Lewis Central 

District 7 at LeMars

Bishop Heelan

LeMars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 4A

District 6 at Waukee Northwest 

Thomas Jefferson

Abraham Lincoln

