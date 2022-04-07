(Boone) -- Officials with the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released the assignments for state qualifying track.
Fremont-Mills, Audubon, Wayne, Treynor, Denison-Schleswig and LeMars are hosting in their respective classes.
The state qualifying track meets are slated for May 12th in all classes. Check out the full list of assignments below.
CLASS 1A
Audubon
Earlham
Edgewood-Colesburg
Fremont-Mills
Hudson
Lawton-Bronson
Lisbon
Northwood-Kensett
Sigourney
Wayne
CLASS 2A
Cherokee
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Grundy Center
Monticello
Osage
PCM
Ridge View
Treynor
CLASS 3A
ADM
Benton
Bondurant-Farrar
Decorah
Denison-Schleswig
Gilbert
LeMars
Mount Pleasant
CLASS 4A
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
Dubuque, Senior
Fort Dodge
Johnston
North Scott
Waukee Northwest