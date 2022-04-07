IHSAA IGHSAU
(Boone) -- Officials with the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released the assignments for state qualifying track. 

Fremont-Mills, Audubon, Wayne, Treynor, Denison-Schleswig and LeMars are hosting in their respective classes. 

The state qualifying track meets are slated for May 12th in all classes. Check out the full list of assignments below. 

CLASS 1A 

Audubon

Earlham

Edgewood-Colesburg

Fremont-Mills

Hudson

Lawton-Bronson

Lisbon

Northwood-Kensett

Sigourney 

Wayne

CLASS 2A

Cherokee 

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 

Grundy Center

Monticello

Osage

PCM

Ridge View 

Treynor 

CLASS 3A 

ADM 

Benton

Bondurant-Farrar

Decorah 

Denison-Schleswig

Gilbert 

LeMars

Mount Pleasant 

CLASS 4A 

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

Dubuque, Senior

Fort Dodge

Johnston

North Scott

Waukee Northwest 

