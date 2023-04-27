(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the postseason assignments for tennis.
Individual districts will take place on May 8th with the first and second round of team substate action occurring on May 12th.
View the full assignments here.
DISTRICTS
CLASS 1A
At Denison-Schleswig
Bishop Heelan
Denison-Schleswig
LeMars
Lewis Central
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
St. Albert
At Kuemper Catholic
Atlantic
Audubon
Harlan
Kuemper Catholic
At Red Oak
Clarinda
Creston
Glenwood
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Southwest Valley
CLASS 2A
At Sioux City North
Thomas Jefferson
Sioux City East
Sioux City North
Sioux City West
At WDM Valley
Abraham Lincoln
SUBSTATE
CLASS 1A
Substate 1
Bishop Heelan
LeMars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Substate 7
Atlantic
Creston
Kuemper Catholic
Southwest Valley
Substate 8
Audubon
Clarinda
Denison-Schleswig
Glenwood
Harlan
Lewis Central
Red Oak
Shenandoah
St. Albert
CLASS 2A
Substate 1
Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City, East
Sioux City, North
Sioux City West
Substate 2
Thomas Jefferson