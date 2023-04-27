KMAland Tennis Tuesday

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the postseason assignments for tennis.

Individual districts will take place on May 8th with the first and second round of team substate action occurring on May 12th.

View the full assignments here.

DISTRICTS

CLASS 1A

At Denison-Schleswig

Bishop Heelan

Denison-Schleswig

LeMars

Lewis Central

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

St. Albert

At Kuemper Catholic

Atlantic

Audubon

Harlan

Kuemper Catholic

At Red Oak

Clarinda

Creston

Glenwood

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Southwest Valley

CLASS 2A

At Sioux City North

Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

Sioux City West

At WDM Valley

Abraham Lincoln

SUBSTATE

CLASS 1A

Substate 1

Bishop Heelan

LeMars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Substate 7

Atlantic

Creston

Kuemper Catholic

Southwest Valley

Substate 8

Audubon

Clarinda

Denison-Schleswig

Glenwood

Harlan

Lewis Central

Red Oak

Shenandoah

St. Albert

CLASS 2A

Substate 1

Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City, East

Sioux City, North

Sioux City West

Substate 2

Thomas Jefferson

