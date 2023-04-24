(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the sites and assignments for postseason golf.
The sectional round takes place on May 10th with the district tournaments set to take place on May 15th.
View the full list of sites and assignments here. The list of KMAland teams' sites and assignments can be found below.
CLASS 1A
District 1 at Gehlen Catholic
Sectional at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
Glidden-Ralston
Sectional at Tri-Center
Audubon
Boyer Valley
Exira-EHK
IKM-Manning
Logan-Magnolia
Tri-Center
Woodbine
District 2 at CAM
Sectional at Lynnville-Sully
Martensdale-St. Marys
Melcher-Dallas
Sectional at North Mahaska
Moravia
Mormon Trail
Southeast Warren
Wayne
Sectional at Sidney
CAM
East Mills
Essex
Fremont-Mills
Hamburg
Riverside
Sidney
St. Albert
Sectional at Mount Ayr
Bedford
East Union
Griswold
Lamoni
Lenox
Mount Ayr
CLASS 2A
District 2 at Carroll
Sectional at MVAOCOU
AHSTW
Kuemper Catholic
Missouri Valley
Underwood
Sectional at Shenandoah
Central Decatur
Clarinda
Nodaway Valley
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Southwest Valley
Treynor
CLASS 3A
District 4 at Atlantic
Sectional at Lewis Central
Creston
Glenwood
Harlan
Lewis Central
Sectional at Denison-Schleswig
Atlantic
Denison-Schleswig