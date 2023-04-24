KMAland Golf Monday

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the sites and assignments for postseason golf. 

The sectional round takes place on May 10th with the district tournaments set to take place on May 15th.

View the full list of sites and assignments here. The list of KMAland teams' sites and assignments can be found below. 

CLASS 1A 

District 1 at Gehlen Catholic

Sectional at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

Glidden-Ralston

Sectional at Tri-Center

Audubon

Boyer Valley

Exira-EHK

IKM-Manning

Logan-Magnolia

Tri-Center

Woodbine

District 2 at CAM

Sectional at Lynnville-Sully

Martensdale-St. Marys

Melcher-Dallas

Sectional at North Mahaska

Moravia

Mormon Trail 

Southeast Warren

Wayne

Sectional at Sidney 

CAM

East Mills

Essex

Fremont-Mills

Hamburg

Riverside 

Sidney

St. Albert

Sectional at Mount Ayr 

Bedford

East Union

Griswold

Lamoni

Lenox 

Mount Ayr

CLASS 2A 

District 2 at Carroll 

Sectional at MVAOCOU

AHSTW

Kuemper Catholic

Missouri Valley

Underwood

Sectional at Shenandoah

Central Decatur

Clarinda 

Nodaway Valley

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Southwest Valley

Treynor

CLASS 3A 

District 4 at Atlantic 

Sectional at Lewis Central

Creston

Glenwood

Harlan

Lewis Central

Sectional at Denison-Schleswig

Atlantic

Denison-Schleswig

