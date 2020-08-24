(Manhattan) -- Atlanta, Georgia defensive end Ozzie Hoffler announced a commitment to Kansas State on Monday.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Woodward Academy prospect is ranked as the No. 104 player in Georgia, the No. 65 weak-side defensive end in the country and the No. 1148th overall player in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Hoffler had other Power Five offers from Kansas, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Washington State. He is the 16th known commit in the Wildcats 2021 recruiting class.