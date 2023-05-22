(Atlantic) -- Atlantic graduate Dalton Franken is the new head basketball coach at his alma mater.
"I'm very excited," Franken said. "This program means a heckuva lot to me. I'm looking forward to putting in the work to work towards our goal."
A 2013 Atlantic graduate, Franken played at Dordt. He was the Great Plains Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year in 2014. Injuries ended his career after two seasons at Dordt. That encouraged him to pursue a coaching career.
"When you're old and washed up like I am, you have two options to stay in the game," Franken joked. "You either play pickup basketball or get into the coaching aspect. Coaching was a way to get back into a game that meant a lot to me. It's been a huge part of my life. I get the opportunity to share my passion and help players reach their full potential on and off the court."
Franken spent the past few seasons as an assistant coach. He was the Trojans' junior varsity coach last season. Franken's familiarity with the program and passion for Atlantic basketball made him the right fit for the job.
"There's a lot of familiar faces," he said. "Familiarity always helps. Atlantic has been home to me my whole life. The basketball program has been a huge part of my life. I couldn't draw it up any better. The first head coaching job being back in my hometown at a program that means the world to me is a dream come true."
Franken hopes his teams will play defensively-sound basketball.
"Every coach has the culture and standards they're looking to establish," Franken said. "We're going to expect maximum effort and a positive attitude every day. If we do those two things, we'll get better every day. We're going to put a heavy emphasis on the defensive end of the floor. We want to control the glass every night."
Franken credits his head coach at Dordt, Ross Douma, as a role model as he pursues his own coaching career.
"Every successful team has transparency and good communication from the coaching staff to the players," he said. "If you're transparent and clear, it clears the air for the players. They know exactly where they stand and how they can help the team win. That will be important to our program."
