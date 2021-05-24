(Maryville) -- Atlantic graduate and current Northwest Missouri State softball player Alexis Handel has earned the MIAA Academic Excellence Award.
Handel, a sophomore and Physical Education major, owns a 4.00 grade-point-average.
Additionally, teammate Madison Friest earned MIAA Scholar-Athlete honors.
Bearcat softball players Olivia Daugherty, Breck Dickey, Regan Kirby, Abby Nolte, Ady Watts, Kaitlyn Weis and Jacee Winn were named to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
