(KMAland) -- Atlantic alum and current Creighton standout Ryan Hawkins is among the many regional men's college basketball athletes to be named to the USBWA All-District Teams on Wednesday.
Hawkins was an All-District selection on District 6, along with Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Christian Braun (Kansas), Nijel Pack (Kansas State), Izaiah Brockington (Iowa State), AJ Green (Northern Iowa) and Keegan Murray (Iowa).
Agbaji was named the District Player of the Year and his head coach -- Bill Self -- was Coach of the Year.
Former SWCC Coach Steve Forbes (Wake Forest) and former Drake head coach Niko Medved (Colorado State) were named Coach of the Year in Districts 3 and 8, respectively.
View the full list of USBWA selections here.