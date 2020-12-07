(Maryville) -- Atlantic alum and current Northwest Missouri State standout Ryan Hawkins has been named the MIAA Player of the Week.
Hawkins averaged 29.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and shot 56.4 percent from the field in the Bearcats' victories over Central Missouri and Lincoln.
In those two contests, Hawkins nailed a team-high 10 triple and shot 50 percent from deep.
The senior went 9/18 from the field against Central Missouri and posted a game-high 25 points before a 34-point output against Lincoln on Saturday thanks to a 13/21 night shooting, including 6/10 from deep.
This marks the fourth time Hawkins has earned this honor.