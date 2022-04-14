(Omaha) -- Atlantic alum and Creighton men's basketball star Ryan Hawkins has been named to the Division I-AAA Athletic Director's Association's Scholar-Athlete Team.
To be eligible for this team, an individual must have a minimum GPA of 3.2 and have been a starter or important reserve with legitimate athletic credentials.
Hawkins led the Bluejays with 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds this past season.
Hawkins is Creighton's first recipient of this honor since Jaylyn Agnew in 2020. He's the men's basketball team's first representative since Ethan Wragge in 2014.
View the full release from Creighton here.