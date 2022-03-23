(Omaha) -- Ryan Hawkins' basketball journey has been a small-town kid's dream.
The Atlantic alum went from a high-school standout to a contributor on a Division II powerhouse before closing his career in the national spotlight of the NCAA Division I Tournament.
Hawkins joined Wednesday's Upon Further Review to reflect on his final season, which he played at Creighton after five years at Northwest Missouri State.
"It's crazy to look back and reflect," he said. "I played 203 games. That is pretty incredible for a college athlete.
Hawkins played a hand in back-to-back national championships in Maryville and could have been part of the Bearcats' quest for a three-peat. But he decided to chase a dream.
"I had five of the best years of my life at Northwest, both on and off the court," Hawkins told KMA Sports last May. "But now I'm making a selfish decision to live out a childhood dream and play at the highest level of basketball."
The decision worked out alright for Hawkins, who chose Creighton over interest from multiple other schools.
The Bluejays' put together their 23rd NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, but few saw it coming.
The Bluejays lost their top five scorers from last year's team and suffered a handful of crushing injuries.
Despite the adversity, Hawkins and his teammates managed a 20-9 regular season, reached the Big East Tournament finals and won an NCAA Tournament game before losing to Kansas in the second round.
"We made the most of the season," he said. "I feel like we have a lot to be proud of. I couldn't be happier with my final year of basketball. We just did it together. We were dealt an interesting hand this year, but the transformation we made was the coolest thing about this group."
Hawkins averaged 13.8 points per game and shot 35.8% from deep.
"I can stretch the floor and take the bigs away from the rim," Hawkins said. "The unfortunate side is, smart coaches take you out of the game plan. That happened quite a bit this year."
Hawkins had six performances of 20 points or more and scored 25 points on four different occasions.
His highest-scoring performance -- a 30-point output against Georgetown on February 12th -- sticks out to Hawkins.
"I got 18 wide-open looks from three," he said. "I never thought that would happen. I got to talk with (current Georgetown head coach) Patrick Ewing about it. If you told me that in high school, I would have laughed. It was a cool experience."
Hawkins was one of several Division II stars to transition to the Division I level, but none had more success than Hawkins.
"Once I got there (to Creighton), I realized it's still basketball," Hawkins said. "I translated what I did at Northwest to Creighton. I had all of the confidence in the world and just stayed within myself."
His performances led to him becoming a household name in college basketball, something Hawkins never envisioned.
"Once you start playing, the outside distractions go away," he said. "You don't realize the national exposure. It's been cool to reflect on the places basketball has taken me and the people it allowed me to meet."
Hawkins hopes his basketball career isn't over yet. He's now preparing for the next step. Whatever that might be.
"I don't know what it looks like, but I want to keep playing for a little bit," he said. "If basketball isn't out there, I could find a nine to five. But that doesn't sound fun to me yet."
Check out the full interview with Hawkins below.